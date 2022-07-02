SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 108.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

