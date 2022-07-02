SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.50 to C$32.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.81. The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$26.32 and a 52-week high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

