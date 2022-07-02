Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman Sells 5,000 Shares

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $34.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.88%.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
