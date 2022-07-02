Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.06

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.05 million and a PE ratio of -20.11.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

