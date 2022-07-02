Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.26.

NYSE SNOW opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average is $220.16. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

