Societe Generale Lowers The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target to CHF 258

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 290 to CHF 258 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.