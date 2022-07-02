Societe Generale Trims Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Target Price to €715.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €795.00 ($845.74) to €715.00 ($760.64) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group raised their price target on Kering from €700.00 ($744.68) to €706.00 ($751.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($794.68) price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $738.25.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7378 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

