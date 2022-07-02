SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik Sells 1,900 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rachel Prishkolnik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 61 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $16,690.21.

SEDG opened at $276.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.12.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

