Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

