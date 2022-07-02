South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires 1,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

