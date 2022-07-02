Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, an increase of 166.6% from the May 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $10.00 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DALXF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

