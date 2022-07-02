SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.09

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 26769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,163,000 after buying an additional 705,476 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,271,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,602,000 after buying an additional 490,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 457,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 48,518 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.