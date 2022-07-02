SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 577.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 83,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 101,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

