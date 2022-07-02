Spire Wealth Management Acquires 313 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 199.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

