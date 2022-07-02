Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 115,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 65.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

