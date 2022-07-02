Spire Wealth Management Has $490,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 592,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RNP opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

