Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,700 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

