Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after acquiring an additional 565,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 491,582 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.