Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,549 shares of company stock worth $1,454,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $85.17 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

