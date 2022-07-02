Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAMR stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.