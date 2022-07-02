Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 327.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,798 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,434 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.34. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

