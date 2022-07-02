Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

SPWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $29,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after buying an additional 1,475,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

