Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.78.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 59.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

