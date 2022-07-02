Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.98

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 43095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

