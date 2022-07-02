St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,085.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,085 ($13.31) and last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.31), with a volume of 710866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($13.94).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.75) to GBX 1,680 ($20.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,767 ($21.68) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,696.17 ($20.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,211.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,400.32.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

