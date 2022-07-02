State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Select Medical worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,089,000 after acquiring an additional 237,383 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after buying an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after buying an additional 150,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after buying an additional 112,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

