State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.91 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Albany International by 139.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.