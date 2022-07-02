State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $74,638,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $269.01 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.93.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,938 shares of company stock worth $31,637,295 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

