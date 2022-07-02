State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.
Several equities research analysts have commented on REGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
