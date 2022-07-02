State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,410 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,365 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

