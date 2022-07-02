State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 305 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE BMI opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

