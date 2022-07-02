State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 655 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.