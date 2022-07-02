Stelco (TSE:STLC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$39.00 price objective on the stock.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.41. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.37 and a 52-week high of C$56.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

