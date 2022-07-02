Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.40 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

