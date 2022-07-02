Stifel Nicolaus Increases Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$13.25

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ZPTAF opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

