StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.65.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
