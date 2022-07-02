StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

