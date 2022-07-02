StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne (Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

