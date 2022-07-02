StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLIR stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

