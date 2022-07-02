StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

