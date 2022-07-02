StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.