StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

