StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
