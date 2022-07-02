StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

