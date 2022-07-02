StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

