StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.01. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

