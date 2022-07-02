StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.01. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioLineRx (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
