StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get First Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.07 on Thursday. First Capital has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.04.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.