StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
