StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.