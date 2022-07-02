StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.