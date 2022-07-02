StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
