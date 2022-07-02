StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

