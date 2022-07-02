StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.