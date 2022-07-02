StockNews.com Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGRY. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

