StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

PHO opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

